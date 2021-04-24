Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $49,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

