Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $22.39 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.82 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

