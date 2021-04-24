Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.9% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.