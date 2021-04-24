Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.8% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.82 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.32. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

