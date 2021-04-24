Gulden (NLG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $324,161.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. Gulden has a total market cap of $23.84 million and approximately $324,161.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded 113.5% higher against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.27 or 0.00458630 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 541,981,483 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

