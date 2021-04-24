GXChain (GXC) Price Down 28.6% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $62.00 million and $44.97 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000876 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,177,852 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.