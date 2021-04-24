Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF)’s share price rose 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 5,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 9,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

HRSHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Haier Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Haier Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF)

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company provides refrigerators, freezers, cabinets for drinks, air conditioners, washing machines and heaters, televisions, and integrated kitchen cabinets; electric kitchenware, such as exhaust fans, cooking utensils, sterilizing cabinets, baking ovens, microwave ovens, steamers, and dishwashers, etc; and small scale electrical household appliances, including coffee machines, toasters, blenders/juicers/hand-mixers, cup warmers, and electric water heaters, etc.

