Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,426.42

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,426.42 ($31.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,634 ($34.41). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,628 ($34.33), with a volume of 397,513 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,235 ($29.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,399.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,426.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, insider Dame Louise Makin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, for a total transaction of £245,900 ($321,269.92).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

