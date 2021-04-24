Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 331.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,172.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,194.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

