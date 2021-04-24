Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.51 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Handshake has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $190.88 million and approximately $605,638.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,690.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,272.67 or 0.04483405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00453207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $791.57 or 0.01561563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.64 or 0.00756821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.89 or 0.00471264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.81 or 0.00409962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 375,685,351 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.