Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPGLY. Commerzbank lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $87.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.