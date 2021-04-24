HARD Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.57 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $90.83 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.57 or 0.00265737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.91 or 0.01014821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.43 or 1.00056276 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00022873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.01 or 0.00600319 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.