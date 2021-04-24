Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Harmonic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after acquiring an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in Harmonic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $782.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

