Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $8.47 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

