Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,806 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 184,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $202.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.