Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Anthem by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.48.

ANTM traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $381.95. The company had a trading volume of 903,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

