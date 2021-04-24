Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.61. 3,747,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,366. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

