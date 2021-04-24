Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,286 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

