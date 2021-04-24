Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total value of $251,231.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.52. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $172.57 and a 12-month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

