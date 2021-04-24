Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,835 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,047 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

