Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 28,031,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,660. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

