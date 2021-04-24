Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,709 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 417,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

