Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,341 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 88.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 168,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.58. 2,137,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,999. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $235.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day moving average of $217.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

