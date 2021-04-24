Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $266.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.