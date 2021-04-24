Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 49,267,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,178,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.