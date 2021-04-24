Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $12.01 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.04. 1,511,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

