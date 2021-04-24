Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after buying an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after acquiring an additional 93,349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,639,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,716,000 after acquiring an additional 343,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,579,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,017,000 after purchasing an additional 69,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 387,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,716,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,429,089. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average of $64.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

