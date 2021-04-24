Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $17.12 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.50. 5,312,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

