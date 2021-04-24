Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $18.55 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.20. 3,801,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,568. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

