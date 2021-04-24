Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $21.60 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $111.38. 4,611,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,294,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

