Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $26.73 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

NYSE XOM opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

