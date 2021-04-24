Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $56.70 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $56,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Tesla by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after acquiring an additional 318,732 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

