Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.64 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 224,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research stock traded up $12.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $627.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,860. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $590.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.29. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

