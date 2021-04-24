Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.82. 3,512,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,577. The stock has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.