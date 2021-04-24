Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,270,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,744. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.67.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

