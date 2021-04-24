Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.06.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.