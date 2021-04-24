Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,287 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after buying an additional 392,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of MS stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.95. 12,005,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

