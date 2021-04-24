Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $316,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.47. 9,023,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,423,313. The firm has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

