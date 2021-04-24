Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,021 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

