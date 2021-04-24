Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,315.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,325.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,143.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,886.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

