Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 10,806 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $38,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.