Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,763 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,035,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $8.50 on Friday, hitting $339.35. 2,165,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,889. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

