Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,782 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.09. 1,210,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,759. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.24 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.