Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 19,573 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,573 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. 24,268,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,155,830. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

