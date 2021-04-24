Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 203 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Booking by 2,327.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded up $48.38 on Friday, reaching $2,395.43. 253,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,513. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,303.25 and a 52 week high of $2,489.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,368.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,119.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.