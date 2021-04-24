Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,164 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,920 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,489,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

