Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,183 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,324,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $188.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,898. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.41. The company has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

