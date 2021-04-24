Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,767 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard stock opened at $387.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $252.83 and a one year high of $389.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

