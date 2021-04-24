Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,688 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.05. 4,197,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,825,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

