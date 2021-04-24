Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,879 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,168,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,715,184. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

